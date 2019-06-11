Ilana Glazer is releasing her first stand-up special on Amazon

Image zoom FilmMagic

Ilana Glazer is back with another big project post-Broad City.

Through her Starrpix production banner, Glazer will be releasing her first stand-up special, The Planet Is Burning, on Amazon Prime Video.

The special is taping Wednesday in Houston, at the final stop of Glazer’s recent stand-up tour of the same name. It will be directed by Broad City producer Ryan Cunningham, who also worked on Amy Schumer’s most recent stand-up special, Growing.

The stand-up special isn’t the only first Glazer has in the pipeline. She recently wrapped production on the first film she wrote, False Positive, an A24 psychological thriller also starring Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan.

While her stand-up tour is concluding, the Rough Night actress still has more to come, including voicing one of the characters in Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham and developing new shows like Mall Town USA and Young Professionals as part of the first-look deal her and Abbi Jacobson have with Comedy Central.

Related content: