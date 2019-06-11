General Hospital casts Alien actress Veronica Cartwright in secret role

Image zoom Matt Petit/Walt Disney Television

General Hospital type TV Show Network ABC Genre Soaps

Veteran actress Veronica Cartwright, best known for her work in Alien, The Witches of Eastwick, and L.A. Law, is about to stir up some trouble in Port Charles.

EW has learned exclusively that she’ll join the cast of General Hospital for a special, five-episode arc. Sadly, that’s all the ABC sudser is saying for now; the writers want to make her arrival a surprise. This picture, however, could offer a hint: Cartwright appears opposite Maura West, who plays Ava Jerome.

Cartwright’s first episode will air sometime in early July.

Cartwright was last seen as a fortune teller in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She’s worked nonstop in TV and film since her early breakout role in the movie The Children’s Hour in 1961. Her big movie credits include Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Right Stuff, The Witches of Eastwick, and of course playing the marvelously freaked-out Lambert in Alien.

Image zoom Veronica Cartwright in Alein (1979) Everett Collection

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.