Five more Game of Thrones stars add their names to Emmy ballots  

Five more Game of Thrones season 8 stars have thrown their names into the ring for Emmy voter consideration.

Previously, seven GoT actors were announced as in contention. But according to Gold Derby, ballots arriving Tuesday to TV Academy members have five additional actors from the show in the mix.

HBO had already submitted Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington for lead actor categories and Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner in supporting categories.

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Now comes word that five more have been entered (“likely by their personal reps,” the outlet explains). The newcomers in supporting categories include Gwendoline Christie (who was phenomenal as Brienne of Tarth in the series and particularly in the second episode of the final season, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”), Pilou Asbaek (who was a surprise scene stealer as Euron Greyjoy), Alfie Allen (who was heartbreaking as Theon Greyjoy), and Richard Dormer (who had strong final moments as Beric Dondarrion).

In addition, Carice van Houten was submitted for guest actress given her showstopping moments as Melisandre in episode 3, “The Long Night.” (Houten might have very high comparative odds of getting a nomination here, as the supporting categories are now so crowded with GoT actors and she’s the only one in the guest category).

Gold Derby also notes that just one episode was submitted in the writing category: The show’s series finale written by showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

Previously, Game of Thrones broke records as the most-awarded drama in Emmy history. The 2019 Emmy nominees will be announced July 16.

