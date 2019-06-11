Watch Friends star Jennifer Aniston share where she thinks Ross and Rachel would be today

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

The one where Emma vapes…

It’s been 15 years since Friends came to an end, but never fear Ross and Rachel fans, the beloved pair is still together and their daughter Emma is all grown up, at least as far as Jennifer Aniston is concerned.

The Friends star discussed her theory in a promo clip from an upcoming appearance on the Today show along with Adam Sandler to discuss their new Netflix whodunit Murder Mystery. The clip tweeted Tuesday by the NBC News PR account begins with Sandler sharing that he has become real-life friends with the rest of the Friends cast. Today‘s West Coast anchor Natalie Morales uses this as an opportunity to address the future of Aniston’s character after the quintessential sitcom ended its decade-long run in 2004. “If Rachel Green were out and about today, where would she be? Is she with Ross? They’re back together?” Morales asks.

“Yes, absolutely,” answers Aniston, without missing a beat. “Emma’s grown up. She’s in college? Not yet…”

“High school,” corrects Sandler. “She’s vaping in high school and you’re just lookin’ the other way. Way to go.”

Sandler’s math adds up. Given Emma Geller-Green’s May 12, 2002 birth date, she would be a 17-year-old likely entering the summer before her senior year of high school — and navigating the drama of friendship, the perfect prom date, standardized testing, and college applications that comes with it. Imagining Rachel and Ross parenting a teenager together sounds like a perfect spin-off waiting to happen!

Watch the full teaser clip above of the Murder Mystery costars, who previously played a couple in the 2011 rom-com Just Go With It. And watch for the full segment to air during the Today show Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET to see what else the duo has to say on the subject.

Murder Mystery will be released on Netflix on June 14.

