What to Watch on Monday: The debut of RuPaul's new talk show

Hot on the six-inch heels of the latest finale of his VH1 (and cultural) juggernaut Drag Race, RuPaul has a new talk show (again) — titled, naturally, RuPaul — welcoming late-night host James Corden and Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott on the first episode.

“I grew up watching Johnny Carson, and Merv Griffin, Dinah Shore, Mike Douglas…. The major difference here is that my point of view is broader, with less margins,” the 58-year-old tells EW of the program, which will include celebrity interviews, style segments, comedy skits, and, of course, crying it out on stage across its three-week test run. “I’ve always thought outside the box: Who would’ve thought I could become a star in Hollywood as a drag queen? And I have emerged as the queen of motherf—ing drag! The voice of our talk show has that same, broad aesthetic!”

RuPaul premieres Monday, June 10 on Fox stations in New York (WNYW FOX 5 at 7 p.m. and WWOR My9 at 5 p.m.), Los Angeles (KTTV FOX 11 at 6 p.m. and KCOP My13 at 8 p.m.), San Francisco: (KTVU FOX 2 at 2 p.m. and KTVU Plus 13 at 3 p.m.), Houston (KRIV FOX 26 at 3 p.m.), Phoenix (KSAZ FOX 10 at 2 p.m.), Minneapolis (WFTC My9 Plus at 8 p.m.), and Charlotte (WJZY FOX 46 at 10 a.m.). —Joey Nolfi

