Parks and Recreation type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Mouse Rat, eat your heart out.

Vampire Weekend brought a little Pawnee flair to a recent concert with a cover of the Parks and Recreation theme song. The band is currently on tour supporting its latest album, Father of the Bride, and during Friday’s show in Indianapolis, Ezra Koenig and company paid tribute to Indiana’s favorite fictional town — by breaking into the familiar theme, right in the middle of their song “M79.”

goodnight here’s @vampireweekend playing the parks and rec theme in the middle of M79 pic.twitter.com/WBbRsp4xHB — shannon (@heeleeys) June 8, 2019

It’s a fitting mashup: Koenig’s longtime partner is none other than Rashida Jones, a.k.a. poetic and noble land mermaid Ann Perkins. The pair have one child together. Earlier this year, Koenig opened up to EW about how Jones’ taste has influenced his songwriting, saying, “Our family’s the most important thing in my life. I’ll say that on a more practical level she’s also a cool addition to that inner circle of people I play music to. Rashida is so checked-out from indie music, there’ll be times she’ll hear me listen to something that’s considered classic, and she’ll be like, ‘What is this? This sucks.’”

Meanwhile, if Vampire Weekend is looking for their next song to cover, might we suggest “5,000 Candles in the Wind”?

