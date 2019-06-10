Meryl Streep and her showstopping scream in the second season premiere of Big Little Lies have made such a mark that now her costars are recreating it.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, Shailene Woodley, who plays Jane Chapman on the hit HBO drama, took a moment in the show’s green room to school Fallon on how to imitate the immediately iconic yell coming from the three-time Oscar winner playing mourning mother Mary Louise Wright.

Soon their commotion drew in Roots MC Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and they all got a nice dose of catharsis.

Image zoom HBO

Maybe next time around Woodley will teach Fallon how to properly jam out to Sufjan Stevens’ song “Mystery of Love,” like her character did on the beach in Sunday night’s episode. Watch the clip above for more.

