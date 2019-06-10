Watch Sesame Street stars celebrate 50th anniversary with Tiny Desk concert

Sesame Street type TV Show Network PBS,

It was nothing but sunny days for the staff at NPR’s Washington, D.C. headquarters. They were visited by the muppets from Sesame Street for a special concert in celebration of the popular children’s series’ 50th anniversary.

With a live audience full of excited kids and their parents, Count Von Count kicked-off their Tiny Desk concert — well, he tried to at least. He was rudely interrupted by Cookie Monster a few seconds later because he was ready for a cookie break. As Count finally got the festivities going by counting backward from five, Big Bird, Elmo, Bert and Ernie, Rosita, and Abby Cadabby jammed to “The Sesame Street Theme” with help from Tiny Desk musicians.

Image zoom Claire Harbage/NPR

Grover took the lead for the second song, “People In Your Neighborhood” with help from Hispanic puppet Rosita. Joining the duo for the performance representing people in the neighborhood were NPR reporter Neda Ulaby and Tiny Desk host and producer Bob Boilen.

Sesame Street made its debut on public television on Nov. 10, 1969 with the goal of helping young children prepare for school. They have since won 189 Emmy Awards and 11 Grammy Awards.

Watch the video in full above.

