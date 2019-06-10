Lil' Kim is hitting the high seas with Mya and TLC's Chilli in new reality series Girls Cruise

Lil’ Kim is cruising to the Caribbean with her superstar girl squad and she’s inviting fans to join her on the adventure.

VH-1 dropped a teaser trailer on Monday for the rapper’s new reality series Girls Cruise, set to debut on July 15. The Queen Bee will be hitting the high seas with her “Lady Marmalade” collaborator Mya, TLC’s Chilli, comedians Pretty Vee and B. Simone, and two of Kim’s best friends, Tiffany and Char.

Kim, who’s executive producing the show, and her girls will have cameras following them as they visit beautiful, tropical locations and share emotional breakthroughs. Plus, the network promises there will be romances on the horizon.

“It’s going to be a hot summer, stay tuned, July 15,” the legendary rapper said via her Instagram account.

The Grammy Award-winner, who has a new album ready to drop this summer, was the first woman in hip hop to score three consecutive Billboard number one singles with “Not Tonight,” “No Time,” and “Crush on You.”

Check out the teaser for the series above.

