Good Trouble type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Teen Drama

When Good Trouble returns for season 2, Callie is going to have a decision to make.

After a successful first season, Good Trouble‘s second season will continue to follow the adventures of Callie and Maia as they navigate careers, relationships, and just generally, adulthood. For Callie, the season 2 premiere will reveal the outcome of the Jamal Thompson case, and speaking of which, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at a particularly tense moment between Jamie and Callie. When Callie contemplates leaking police records to the prosecution in order to help Jamal’s family, Jamie tries to stop her, and the result is a heated argument that you can watch in full above.

Additionally, when the second season of the Fosters spin-off hits Freeform, Mariana will explore a new relationship, Alice will attempt to win Joey back, and Davia will attempt to help Dennis.

Good Trouble season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Related content: