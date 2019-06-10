Geena Davis set to guest-star on season 3 of GLOW

Image zoom Steve Jennings/WireImage

GLOW type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Comedy,

Drama

Geena Davis is stepping into the ring.

The Academy Award-winning actress will guest star on season 3 of Netflix’s GLOW. Davis is set to play Sandy Devereaux St. Clair a former showgirl turned entertainment director of the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.

Get a first look at her character below:

Image zoom Ali Goldstein/Netflix

The third season of the ’80s-set professional wrestling drama sees the ladies take Vegas by storm. As headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, the women quickly come to the realization that Sin City is much more work than play, and Ruth’s (Alison Brie) passion for the show begins to take a backseat to her growingly complicated personal life. Meanwhile Debbie (Betty Gilpin) is making headway as a producer, but is still consumed with guilt over the distance between her and her son. Since life in Vegas is never dull, the ladies also find the lines between performance and reality blurring as their residency wears on which leads to an identity crises or two both in and outside the ring.

Davis will guest star in five of the new season’s 10 episodes when the show returns Aug. 9.

