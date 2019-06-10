EW's Best of Shows podcast: Better Things creator Pamela Adlon on 'adding to the #MeToo' conversation

Image zoom Suzanne Tenner/FX

Is there a harder show to describe than Better Things? The Emmy-nominated FX comedy created by and starring Pamela Adlon follows a single mom and working actress named Sam Fox… but it’s so much more than a family comedy. In an interview with EW’s Best of Shows podcast, Adlon admitted that even she has a hard time summarizing her series. “I don’t f—ing know how you would describe my show,” she said with a laugh. “I always said my show is like The Incredible Feelings Show. I get off on a real, true feeling — something that’s always ultimately positive, which is important to me. I don’t like nihilism without heart. I like passionate feelings, I like things to be funny, I like things to be dirty.”

Season 3 of Better Things hits all points on the emotional spectrum, while also including some pretty surprising — and perfectly-cast — guest stars, including Sharon Stone, who pops up for one episode as the girlfriend of Sam’s good friend Jeff (Greg Cromer). “I met her at the Golden Globes, and she just threw so much love and support and affection my way,” said Adlon. “I thought, ‘Where can I put her?’ It’s so fun to be able to take this magical unicorn who is Sharon Stone and stick her in this world, and she blossomed.”

Adlon has worked as an actress and voice-over artist since since she was a child, and Better Things reflects her love for — and problems with — the entertainment industry. This season, Sam gets a role in a big-budget horror film called Monsters in the Moonlight — and she’s the only one willing to speak out about lax safety conditions on the set. “I’ve been working for so many years and I’ve seen so many things. I had an opportunity to show what it’s like on a set, because that’s the world that Sam lives in,” Adlon said. “There’s just so much blatant abuse of power and dickishness that goes on all the time, so this was a great opportunity for me to show that. [It’s] my adding to the #MeToo conversation.”

