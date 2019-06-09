Meryl Streep just screamed her way to an Emmy in the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere

Image zoom Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Cancel all the FYC campaigns for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2020 Emmys, because the race is over before it even started.

To be honest, it was probably over the minute that Meryl Streep signed on for Big Little Lies season 2, but the three-time Oscar winner essentially locked up her fourth career Emmy with one loud, horrifying scream in the HBO hit’s return on Sunday.

Joining the cast as Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) mother-in-law Mary Louise, Streep was unsurprisingly a dynamite addition from the jump. Mary Louise’s not-so-subtle jabs at Madeline (“I find little people to be untrustworthy”) alone would have been a great introduction — and then came the yell. While sitting down for dinner with Celeste and her boys, Mary Louise told a story about recently being with her friends and becoming angry that their “mediocre, second-rate, pudgy, balding, middle management” sons were still alive and hers wasn’t. She had been so mad that she just wanted to scream — and so she did, both then and now, giving her family a terrifying glimpse.

Just look at the horror in Nicole Kidman’s eyes! On second thought, that scream might have won Emmys for two legendary actresses.

