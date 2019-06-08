Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas says revival will find Veronica at a 'crossroads'

Image zoom Michael Desmond/Hulu

When the Veronica Mars revival hits Hulu on July 26, Veronica is going to have a decision on her hands.

On Saturday, series creator Rob Thomas sat down with stars Jason Dohring (Logan), Enrico Colantoni (Keith), and Percy Daggs III (Wallace) — Veronica herself, Kristen Bell, couldn’t be there — at the 2019 ATX TV Festival, where Thomas talked with EW’s own Sarah Rodman about his inspiration for the upcoming revival. Thomas, who conceived of the idea while the bomb scares were happening in his hometown of Austin, Texas, said, “There will be bombs in Neptune during Spring Break.” The creator then added, “Traditionally there are a lot of stories about men coming to this crossroads in their life where the idea of okay commitment, family, mortgage, kids is one direction and freedom, irresponsibility, ‘do whatever I want’ is the other direction. I was interested in putting Veronica at that crossroads. A big part of the story has to do with what kind of life Veronica wants to live.”

With the revival airing on Hulu — the original series aired on UPN and then The CW from 2004 to 2007 — Thomas also previewed an “adult private eye show.” (Don’t forget, Veronica is no longer a teen.) But with that being said, the show won’t stray too far from its first three seasons, which will become available to stream on Hulu beginning July 1.

Speaking of the first three seasons, Thomas promised a lot of “fun drop-ins” in the series, noting a number of old faces fans will see again, from Max (played by Adam Rose) to Logan’s old girlfriend Parker (Julie Gonzalo) and a couple of people Veronica put behind bars. “Veronica has to drop by Chino prison and managed to meet a couple of people she put in there including her old teaching assistant Tim Foil [played by James Jordan] and Ryan Devlin [who played Mercer Hayes],” Thomas said.

The Veronica Mars revival hits Hulu on July 26.

