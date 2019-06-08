Glee cast reunites to sing 'Shallow' karaoke

Image zoom Kevin Mchale/Instagram

Glee type TV Show Network Fox Genre Comedy,

Music

The cast of Glee is far from the shallow now.

Some former members of the hit musical show — including Darren Criss, Chord Overstreet, Diana Agron, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr., and Kevin McHale — joined up for a night out on the town. And, according to a video posted to Overstreet’s Instagram stories, the group even sang a karaoke version of “Shallow,” the hit song made famous by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

Several members of the group posted photos from the night. Shum Jr. captioned his, “The best photo we’ve ever taken,” while McHale shared a blurry photo of everyone next to a more focused shot with the caption, “Reality vs expectations.”

Riley, who also shared the blurry version of the group shot, joked, “Figure it out. #10yearsandthisisthebestwecoulddo.”

This isn’t the first time the cast has reunited for some fun since Glee went off the air in 2015. Back in March, Riley, Shum Jr., and Becca Tobin battled their former costars McHale, Ushkowitz and Heather Morris during an appearance on Drop the Mic.

And last March, Matthew Morrison — who played the beloved Mr. Schue on the show — shared a photo with some of the cast and crew, who reunited for dinner in Los Angeles. “It’s a GLEE-Union!! What a beautiful night hangin with my old kids & new kid!” Morrison captioned the photo.

Glee, which was the brainchild of creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, aired for six seasons on Fox.

