What to Watch this Weekend: The season premiere of Big Little Lies and the Tony Awards

Friday

Designated Survivor

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

This political drama, which stars Kiefer Sutherland as a low-level cabinet member who was elevated to President of the United States when a catastrophic terrorist attack ravages the capitol during the State of the Union, has returned for season 3 — this time on Netflix, which revived the series after ABC canceled it at after two seasons. While its years at ABC focused on President Kirkman (Sutherland) rebuilding the nation and adjusting to presidential life with his family, the third season follows him as he faces the political realities of campaigning and struggles with the question of what it takes to be a leader.

In a preview on Twitter, Sutherland encouraged everyone to watch the new season, even if they weren’t caught up yet: “If you haven’t had the opportunity to watch season 1 or 2, and want to start with season 3, don’t panic. Just jump on in. The water’s fine.” —Daniel Menegaz

Into the Dark

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Each episode of Hulu’s horror event series from Blumhouse Television is inspired by a holiday, and for June, it’s Father’s Day. In the latest, titled “They Come Knocking,” a father takes his two daughters on a road trip after his wife dies from cancer … but his family soon finds themselves the target of terrifying supernatural entities. Watch the exclusive preview above for more on the episode, which features Rectify and Lethal Weapon alum Clayne Crawford.

The Chef Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

First they collaborated on Chef, and now Jon Favreau, who starred in and directed that mouth-watering 2014 movie, and famed chef Roy Choi have teamed up for The Chef Show. In each episode of this new series, the two embark on new adventures, cooking and eating with other big names in the culinary world, even famous friends, like Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Holland, Robert Rodriguez, and many more.

Check out a preview above from when they got Spider-Man star Holland to try oysters for the first time.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

3% (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video

The Black Godfather — Netflix

I Am Mother (movie) — Netflix

9 p.m.

XY Chelsea — Showtime

Saturday

Are you ready to see your room? Get some interior design ideas before its too late from the folks on TLC’s Trading Spaces, which wraps up its latest season, followed by the season finale of Nate & Jeremiah by Design.

9 p.m.

Trading Spaces (season finale) — TLC

10 p.m.

Nate & Jeremiah by Design (season finale) — TLC

Sunday

73rd Tony Awards

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. ET on CBS

The 2019 Tony Awards are the battle of the blockbusters vs. the underdogs. Cinematic-inspired musicals like Tootsie and Beetlejuice and jukebox-infused projects like Ain’t Too Proud and The Cher Show will duke it out against scrappy underdogs like awards darling Hadestown and feel-good fest The Prom. Broadway’s biggest night has no shortage of Hollywood stars with names like Bryan Cranston, Adam Driver, Elaine May, and Annette Bening competing for major hardware. But this theatrical season has been marked by quietly unique projects making their mark – with everything from Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me to the subtly provocative Oklahoma revival to the Orpheus-inspired Hadestown making the biggest waves. Not to mention, Hadestown is tied with Ain’t Too Proud for most nominations of the night. So, it’s likely the road to hell will be paved with Tony gold. See our predictions here. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Big Little Lies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

After season 1’s traumatic climax — culminating in the murder of Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) abusive husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) — the Monterey Five are back, each dealing with the fallout in her own way. Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) teems with guilt, Jane (Shailene Woodley) is just trying to move on, and Perry’s mom Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) comes to town, probing Celeste for the truth about her son’s death. Meanwhile, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) and Renata (Laura Dern) are back to their usual routines, which both include harassing their kid’s school headmaster. And thus another wild ride of a season begins for HBO’s prestige-soapy melodrama. —Tyler Aquilina

Claws

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. ET on TNT

Niecy Nash returns to Claws as Desna Simms, Floridian nail salon owner, money-launderer, and most recently, casino owner. After a wild end to season 2, which included both a shooting and a fateful balcony scuffle, Desna finds herself with more power and more wealth than ever. But with the casino comes trouble in the form of shady shareholders, bringing a new season that Nash promises will be “more turned up than ever.” —Caroline Tew

What Else to Watch:

Streaming

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj — Netflix

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere; Chrissy Teigen and John Legend vs. Vanderpump Rules / Terry Crews vs. Karamo Brown) — ABC

9 p.m.

$100,00 Pyramid (season premiere; Leslie Jones vs. Rosie O’Donnell / Anthony Anderson vs. Cheryl Hines) — ABC

Billions (season finale) — Showtime

10 p.m.

sMOTHERED (series debut) — TLC

*times are ET and subject to change