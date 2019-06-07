The Bachelorette sneak peek: Hannah has HAD it with the Lukes

The Bachelorette type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

When last week’s episode of The Bachelorette left off, Hannah was still trying to figure out who was telling the truth about #Rugbygate: Was it Luke S., who said Luke P. body-slammed him for no reason and then lied about it, or was it Luke P., who said Luke S. charged him and was also just on the show to promote his fledgling tequila brand?

In this exclusive preview of next week’s episode (airing Tuesday at 8 p.m., due to something called “basketball”), our Bachelorette summons both Lukes into a room and demands that they talk it out in front of her.

Rose lovers, it does not go well. In fact, it goes just like it has been going for what seems like hours. Luke S. accuses Luke P. of making up “a bald-faced lie” about him, and then Luke P. countered with the all-purpose “I don’t believe you are” here for the Right Reasons™ defense. Meanwhile, Hannah is really NOT loving it.

Image zoom ABC

The Lukes continue to argue (“You never told me that!” “You are a liar!”) and Hannah finally reaches her breaking point. Watch the full exchange above, rose lovers, and I’ll see you back here on Tuesday night for the sure-to-be-dramatic conclusion of #Lukebowl2019.

The Bachelorette episode 5 airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Related content: