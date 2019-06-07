Sophie Turner explains who really left that coffee cup on the Game of Thrones set

What is dead may never die — and that includes speculation of who left the modern Starbucks-like coffee cup on camera during a scene in Game of Thrones season 8.

Sophie Turner is now weighing in with her own theory, which she says she’s rather certain about. The Dark Phoenix star told Conan O’Brien on TBS’ Conan (above) that it wasn’t Emilia Clarke’s fault — despite the cup sitting in front of her during the take.

Rather, she playfully blamed the former King in the North.

“I hear this every day of my life, this coffee cup thing,” Turner says. “The coffee cup was where Kit’s chair was. At first, I blamed it on Emilia, but I don’t think Emilia would do that. Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that. It’s in front of Kit’s chair and then he moved and it looked like it was in my seat but I wasn’t there. It was Kit. It was 100 percent Kit.”

Conan noted that part of Turner’s defense is she doesn’t drink a lot of liquids on the set.

“I wear a corset so I either piss myself or I throw up,” Turner said. “Emilia wears a corset. Kit doesn’t wear a corset. It’s Kit!”

