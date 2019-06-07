Lisa Vanderpump leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 9 seasons

It’s the end of an era: Lisa Vanderpump will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the currently-airing ninth season, according to PEOPLE. Her spin-off show, Vanderpump Rules, will continue, however.

Representatives for Vanderpump and Bravo had no comment.

Vanderpump has had one foot out the door for some time now. She stopped filming with the rest of the cast midway through the current season, and previously told the Daily Mail that she would not return. During filming of the season 9 reunion on Thursday, Andy Cohen revealed she also wasn’t there. “The reunion is going great,” he said after his friend Anderson Cooper joined his livestream and asked how things were going. “It’s major. Lisa Vanderpump‘s not here.”

Image zoom Bravo

This followed a tension-riddled season of RHOBH, which featured escalating drama that began over a puppy Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center and then gave away, which was a violation of the store’s adoption policy.

Vanderpump further explained her reasoning in an interview with Extra: “The last year was a very negative year for me…I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better.” (Vanderpump’s brother Mark died by suicide in 2018.)

One of the original housewives, Vanderpump has been a cast member on RHOBH since its premiere in 2010. After her departure, Kyle Richards will be the only such housewife remaining in the cast.

Related content: