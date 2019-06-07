IFC’s newest show takes the form of a long-running variety sketch show. Sherman’s Showcase is the name of both the show itself and the show-within-a-show. Hosted by creators Diallo Riddle (Rise) and Bashir Salahuddin (GLOW), Sherman’s Showcase offers viewers a look at a fictional long-running sketch series of the same name, inspired by real-life programs like Soul Train.

Riddle and Salahuddin were the brains behind popular Jimmy Fallon bits like “Slow Jam the News” and “A Brief History of Rap.” Like The Tonight Show, Sherman’s Showcase has a lot of celebrities at its disposal. The new trailer features an introduction from John Legend and a bit where Tiffany Haddish tries some soup (“damn this is some good-ass soup”). Other celebrities set to appear include Common, Quincy Jones, Lil Rel Howery, and many more. If that isn’t enough to sell you on the show, take it from Sherman McDaniels (Salahuddin) himself: “If you don’t watch the show, you’re racist.”

Watch the trailer above. Sherman’s Showcase premieres July 31 on IFC.

