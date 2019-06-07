Greek creator shares major plotline from the unfilmed reunion script

Image zoom Everett Collection

Greek type TV Show Network ABC Family Genre Teen Drama

The Greek reunion isn’t happening yet, but that doesn’t mean it never will.

On Friday, Greek cast members Spencer Grammer (Casey), Amber Stevens West (Ashleigh), Jacob Zachar (Rusty), Zack Lively (Heath), and Tiffany Dupont (Frannie) and executive producers Shawn Miller and Lloyd Segan reconvened with series creator Patrick Sean Smith at the ATX Television Festival, where they looked back on the ABC Family show. Greek, which aired from 2007 to 2011, garnered a cult following as it told the story of the Greek system at Cyprus-Rhodes University. In 2016, ABC Family’s successor Freeform announced that it was developing Greek: The Reunion, a mini-revival. However, the network scrapped the reunion, which was set to be a two-hour holiday-themed revival, in 2017.

Although the dream of a reunion isn’t dead — the cast and producers encouraged fans to share their love of the show on social media — Smith was willing to share one of the stories from the script he wrote. “There was a script that was written for the reunion,” he said. “The one thing that I was excited about for Casey’s character in that script… it was about Casey’s role in politics.” Smith went on to say that the story was about Casey being a politician and “making a difference.” He then added, “I wish I could’ve seen Spencer knock it out of the park.”

As for any future scripts, Smith said, “I hope we get to do a reunion at some point with somebody who wants to do it. Zachar then added, “It’s gotta make sense. [We] gotta wait for things to happen the right way.”

Other highlights from the panel:

Dupont first auditioned for the role of Casey before she was asked back to read for Frannie. But as she put it, she “didn’t want to play a mean girl.”

Miller revealed that Casey and Rusty were the most difficult roles to cast, so when they liked both Clark Duke and Jacob Zachar for the role of Dale, they decided that the skinnier one — Zachar — could be Rusty.

Miller also revealed that, in casting, they originally wanted Scott Michael Foster, who went on to play Cappie, for the role of Calvin. “He was our first choice for Calvin,” Miller said, adding that Jake McDormand, who played Evan on the show, first auditioned for Cappie.

When asked about edgy plots that were vetoed by the network, Smith said he wrote a three-way scene for Evan, Rebecca, and another male. The network allowed them to shoot the scene as an option, though Smith couldn’t remember if they ever actually shot it. Although, he did remember being asked to walk outside as they were setting up the scene and pick an extra to play the second male.

