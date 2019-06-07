Watch Andrew Scott's mortified reaction to Paloma Faith's hot priest Fleabag confession

Singer and Pennyworth star Paloma Faith had the same response as the rest of us to Fleabag‘s “hot priest” in season 2. She’s just more upfront about it.

Actor Andrew Scott, the man behind the hot priest on the British series, has heard tales of all our sultry daydreams involving his character, yet he still seems mortified by the story Faith told on The Graham Norton Show about that time she confessed something to Scott on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards.

“I had to confess to Andrew that I had a bit of alone time with episode 5,” Faith said as Scott buried his face in his hands. We all know which episode she’s talking about. “But the thing that really upsets me today is that everybody else has got more of a chance with Andrew in reality.”

Apparently, that’s what Faith whispered into his ear when he first met her at the BAFTAs. “I’ve had my moment and you know what, Andrew? Thank you!” Faith said. “On behalf of anybody who’s got kids, been in a longterm relationship, thank you from the deepest bottom of my heart.”

Related content: