It’s finally happening. Victor Strand and Daniel Salazar are coming face to face again on Sunday’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead. And considering that the last time they met, one of them (Strand) shot the other (Salazar) in said face, their reunion should be… interesting.

But you don’t have to wait until Sunday to see how it all goes down, because we’ve got your exclusive look at the first few minutes of the episode — including that meeting of the minds — right here and right now. Watch as Victor (Colman Domingo) begins his journey to meet Daniel (Rubén Blades), knowing it is a trip from which he may never return. See how Daniel reacts when his former adversary gets there. And meet Daniel’s cat Skidmark!

It’s all waiting for you in the video above, and then tune in to Sunday’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead to see how the rest of the reunion goes down.

