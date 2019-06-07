Image zoom Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

Even Alec Baldwin is “so done” with Alec Baldwin playing Donald Trump.

The actor, who has portrayed the president since before the 2016 election, admitted his feelings on the matter during a new interview with USA Today.

Baldwin said when Anthony Atamanuik started impersonating Trump on Comedy Central’s The President Show, “all these people” went after him. “‘Oh, your impression sucks and you suck. Please go away.’ It also was something I thought to myself: ‘I really don’t have a lot invested in my Trump impersonation, so please find someone and convince Lorne [Michaels] to replace me.’ I’m completely down with that,” he said. “Winning the Emmy for that show aside, it was not some career goal of mine.”

The Television Academy awarded Baldwin with an Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, but Trump himself always hated the impersonation, having sparred with Baldwin on social media on multiple occasions. In mid-March, the president even threatened SNL with a federal investigation over the mockery.

Baldwin, who last appeared as Trump during the SNL season 44 finale, clarified he “had a lot of fun” with the cast. “But I feel like I’m done with that now,” he said. “I’m so done with that.”

So, when it comes to appearing on another season, he “can’t imagine” doing that. “They should find somebody who wants to do it,” Baldwin added. “They’re all my dear friends and I love going there, but the other thing is that I’m going to go to work this fall in a way I haven’t done in a while. My wife and I had a son a year ago, and since he was born, I’ve worked minimally because I wanted to be there for my wife and kids. But the party’s over this fall and I’ll be traveling. SNL just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that’s time with my kids.”

Speaking on Good Morning America on Friday, however, Baldwin made his potential return seem more up in the air.

“They’re all my dear friends, Lorne’s my dear friend,” he said. “So, whether I go back or not I don’t know, but I need to go to work to make some money to pay for all my children.”

Baldwin now appears in the film Framing John DeLorean as the auto tycoon. He’ll also host an episode of the new Inside the Actor’s Studio.

Related content: