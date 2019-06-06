What to Watch on Thursday: Younger stars fight it out on Lip Sync Battle

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Lip Sync Battle

Image zoom Paramount Network

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Paramount Network

On Younger, they portray roommates and friends Josh and Lauren, but Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard are in a Lip Sync Battle. The costars compete on the Paramount Network series hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen. Among their performances, Bernard lip-syncs Funny Girl classic “Don’t Rain on My Parade” while dressed as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Tortorella gets into costume as Ariana Grande for “God Is a Woman.” —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Queen of the South

Image zoom Alfonso Bresciani/USA Network

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA

Season Premiere

Queen of the South’s fourth season will herald Teresa Mendoza’s (Alice Braga) long-awaited ascension into her queendom. With trusty Pote (Hemky Madera) by her side, along with newly added Javier Gallegos (Alfonso Herrera), she’s unstoppable. But moving to New Orleans, where she’ll reign over the corridors from Sinaloa to Phoenix, will present serious challenges as the season unfolds.

Series fans can expect the premiere to start in the drama’s traditional style, with a flash-forward of Mendoza in her white pantsuit. It’s not long before she’s staring down at some men in fear for their lives, but they should know she’s not afraid to make difficult life and death decisions. As Pitbull’s “La Reina De Blanco” plays in the background, Mendoza reflects on what it really takes to be and remain the boss. “History and human nature have proven time and again, staying on top is never bloodless.” —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Paradise Hotel (season finale) — Fox

9 p.m.

Project Runway (season finale) — Bravo

9:30 p.m.

Unspouse My House (series debut) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Hero Ink (two-episode series debut) — A&E

*times are ET and subject to change