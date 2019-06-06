Toy Story 4 characters are on the menu in exclusive Best Baker in America clip

Toy Story 4 06/21/19 type Movie Genre Animated

In order to succeed in the next round of Best Baker in America, the bakers’ imaginations need to go to infinity and beyond… literally.

In the exclusive clip above from next week’s episode of the Food Network competition, host Scott Conant reveals to the five remaining bakers that their first challenge is to make Toy Story-themed mini desserts fit for a movie premiere party.

“I can’t think of anything more exciting, more imaginative than creating desserts inspired by a popular movie. And it’s not just any movie: Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4,” Conant tells the contestants.

For the Master Challenge, Conant challenges the competitors to each choose a character from the upcoming film to replicate in cake form, with the bakers including a flavor that speaks to the spirit of their character.

Pastry chef Shinmin Li joins judges Jason Smith and Marcela Valladolid to eliminate one baker from the competition.

The bakers are facing off for a chance to receive a $25,000 cash prize (and bragging rights, natch).

The episode airs Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Toy Story 4 — which reunites all the beloved characters, in addition to some new faces — hits theaters June 20.

