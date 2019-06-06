Swamp Thing canceled by DC Universe after one season

Image zoom Fred Norris/Warner Bros.

Bad news for fans of the Green. EW has confirmed that DC will not be picking up its new live-action Swamp Thing TV series for a second season. The news comes less than a week after the first episode premiered on the DC Universe streaming service last Friday.

Based on the comic book character originally created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, Swamp Thing focused on CDC specialist Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) returning to her Louisiana hometown to analyze a strange new epidemic that’s been emanating from the local swamp. She meets Alec Holland (Andy Bean), a passionate scientist who also wants to solve the epidemic, but he runs afoul of powerful locals who try to kill him. But rather than dying, Holland’s body fuses with the swamp, turning him into the titular Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a powerful plant guardian.

Swamp Thing filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. Back in April, local outlet Star News reported that production on Swamp Thing had been cut unexpectedly short, and that season 1’s episode order had been reduced from 13 to 10. Warner Bros. had no comment at that time, but the cancellation news seems like confirmation that the show lost the confidence of executives.

In the meantime, new episodes of Swamp Thing are currently premiering on DC Universe every Friday. Watch the show here with a membership.

Related content: