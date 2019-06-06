Stephen Colbert mocks Straight Pride Parade effort in Boston

Stephen Colbert knows the biggest difference between Boston’s LGBTQ Pride Parade and the “Straight Pride Parade” effort from a small group of local men: “the gay pride parade will have women at it.”

Colbert mocked the Straight Pride Parade news on The Late Show for Wednesday’s episode by predicting what path the march would take. “All right, guys,” he began, “let’s meet up here at this Buffalo Wild Wings. Wait a second! Let’s just stay here, this place is frickin’ awesome. Baby, can we get another round? … I said please.”

The Washington Post reported Bostonian Mark Sahady and two other men are attempting to organize a Straight Pride Parade, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 31, to poke fun at “identity politics.”

“For them, everything is based upon identity and whether or not one is categorized as a victim or an oppressor,” the organizer wrote in a Facebook post. “If you get victim status then you are entitled to celebrate yourself and expect those with oppressor status to defer to your feelings.”

Chris Evans was one of the celebrities speaking out against the effort, tweeting, “Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??”

Colbert also praised (with a comedic edge) Smash Mouth after the ’90s band tweeted on Tuesday, “Straight Pride Parade????? F— OFF!!!!!!!!”

“Thank you! Thank you for taking a stand, Smash Mouth,” Colbert said. “You truly are the Rosa Parks of early ’90s pop-rock. Get off the fence, Spin Doctors. Grow a spine, Sugar Ray. We need your leadership, Chumbawamba.”

Straight Pride Parade????? FUCK OFF!!!!!!!! — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 4, 2019

