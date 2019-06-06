Image zoom Pop TV

Schitt's Creek type TV Show Network Pop TV Genre Comedy

Fans were devastated to hear that Schitt’s Creek is ending after its upcoming sixth season, but co-creator Dan Levy wants them to know the door is always open for more adventures with the Rose family.

In fact, we’re already getting more episodes than Levy had initially envisioned.

“I had thought it was going to be five [seasons,] and then we were given the opportunity to do two seasons, and I thought, ‘Okay, I can tell the end of this story in 28 episodes,'” Levy says in the upcoming LGBTQ special issue of Entertainment Weekly.

Levy has no regrets about his decision to end his hit comedy after the next 14 episodes — which they are filming now and are expected to be released on CBC and Pop TV next year — but isn’t willing to say he’s done exploring the world of Schitt’s Creek.

“I feel really confident that we’ve really mined everything we could. But the world doesn’t explode at the end of it,” he says. “If there is something that comes up down the line that feels compelling enough to bring our troupe back together and continue to tell a story, so be it. I’m not one to slay down the iron fist and say ‘This is it forever.’ This is just it for now.”

