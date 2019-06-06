First it was shawarma, now it’s oysters.

Jon Favreau and famed chef Roy Choi, who worked together on the 2014 movie Chef, sit around a table with Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland, franchise directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for the new Netflix series The Chef Show, and in the exclusive preview above, the guys are surrounded by a seafood feast.

“Hey, Tom, that looks like your first oyster right there,” Choi says to the Spider-Man actor, who’s about to partake in his first raw bivalve on the half shell.

Favreau asks Choi to prepare the “perfect bite” for the British actor, advising Holland to “slurp it down” after Choi hands him an oyster topped with cocktail sauce and a squeeze of lemon.

Holland doesn’t, well, clam up — he goes right in, nodding in approval. “That was really good,” he tells the guys.

The family-style seafood meal at Atlanta’s The Optimist, where the Marvel team talks film and food, is just one part of that episode; Favreau and Choi also get a burger lesson at Holeman & Finch while on location for Avengers in Georgia.

Other celebrities appear throughout the show’s eight episodes, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who gives Favreau and Choi a tour of her Goop headquarters in Los Angeles, and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who shows them his unique take on home cooking. Choi and Favreau also share stories during one episode about filming Chef and make Cubanos (as seen in that movie) with comedian Bill Burr in another.

The Chef Show debuts Friday, June 7, on Netflix.

