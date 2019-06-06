Marvel’s Jessica Jones — the last Marvel-Netflix series standing — has endings on the mind in the trailer for its third and final season, which EW can exclusively debut.

“Everybody’s a got a story,” Krysten Ritter’s titular P.I. says in the promo. “A beginning, a middle, an end.”

Before we reach the conclusion of Jessica’s story, though, we’ll see her face one more deadly foe, who will challenge the life she has created for herself since the end of season 2. When season 3 begins, the hard-drinking, superpowered sleuth is making an honest go at being a hero and trying to embrace her power.

“She’s trying to look forward and build a future for herself and really finally put these hero powers and objective to the test,” series creator and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg tells EW. “She’s actually really stepped into the position that her mother had hoped for her. Her mother believed that she had a hero in her, and defined heroes as ‘somebody who gives a sh— and does something about it.’”

In the drama’s first two seasons, Jessica tended to run away from being called a hero, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that “the cape isn’t fitting all that well,” as Rosenberg puts it. “She’s wildly uncomfortable with being seen that way, and yet because she has been actively trying to actually help people and trying to be a hero, people are for sure seeing her that way So, it’s actually a very funny and interesting dynamic.”

And while Jessica and Trish (Rachael Taylor) are estranged at the top of the season (that happens when you kill your best friend’s mom), they’re on similar journeys. Season 2 ended with Trish gaining abilities, and in season 3 we find her also struggling to become the hero she’s always wanted to be.

“This is the fulfillment of Trish’s dream, to have, finally, the physical power that she’s always longed [for],” says Rosenberg. “What she’ll discover is that getting those powers doesn’t necessarily change her internal life as much as she had hoped. She still experiences fear, makes some questionable [decisions]. Trish has always seen things somewhat in black and white, and Jessica has always seen the shades of gray, so it’s interesting what choices they do make.”

However, the two sisters can’t stay apart for too long. In fact, Jessica is forced to team up with Trish in order to take down season 3’s big bad, Gregory Salinger (Jeremy Bobb), a ruthless serial killer.

“Salinger is a deeply scarred individual, and he just, by coincidence, crosses paths with Jessica,” Rosenberg says. “For him, everything about her offends him, [specifically] the fact that she’s got these powers not through hard work but through some other means. This is someone who has worked very hard himself. But he’s a very twisted dude.”

Rosenberg adds that the character of Salinger was “half-formed” until they cast Bobb. “He doesn’t really show up too much until I think episode 3 or 4, so we really had time to massage the character, his voice, and his movements. That was an absolute collaboration with Jeremy.”

Salinger isn’t the only new man in Jessica’s life. The trailer also reveals more of Jessica’s new romantic interest, Erik, played by Tony nominee Benjamin Walker (All My Sons). “He brings out a lot of humor and sexiness [in the show] and brings out something different in Jessica for audiences as well, and that’s the most exciting thing about Ben and his character,” Rosenberg teases.

Finally, the trailer shows high-powered lawyer Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), who was diagnosed with ALS last season, defending Salinger, much to Jessica’s disgust. Rosenberg says that tease is part of Jeri’s season-long attempt to plan for her future and secure her legacy.

“One of the themes of the season is looking forward and finding your place and contribution to the world,” says Rosenberg. “Jeri knows what her future is going to be, so it’s a different take on the theme. She doesn’t want to be alone, and she wants to leave a legacy behind. Those two drives really push her to the edge. The wheels start coming off the tracks a little. So she’s making some pretty unusual decisions for her, but Jeri has always been single-minded about her goals and perhaps a little amoral.”

Marvel’s Jessica Jones launches June 14 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer above.

