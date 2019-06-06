Luther (TV Show) type TV Show Network BBC America Genre Crime,

Drama

Luther and Alice are officially back together!

With Ruth Wilson making her return as the previously presumed-dead killer in the final moments of last week’s Luther season 5 premiere, EW has an exclusive clip of the extended reunion between Alice (Wilson) and Luther (Idris Elba) that will air in Sunday’s episode.

“It’s like the odd couple,” Wilson previously told EW of the unlikely pair. “That sort of dynamic really hasn’t existed on screen before, certainly with a female character. That is what I think is quite interesting. You often have these cop dramas, and like Moriarty and Sherlock, but if often doesn’t involve a woman. We haven’t really seen that dynamic often or ever, and so someone who can really match him and match his intelligence and keeps running rings around him and be his weak spot is kind of fun and brilliant to watch.”

Wilson also teased of Alice’s return: “As she comes back, she’s in need of John. Often, she comes back when he’s in need of help, but this time she needs his help.”

Luther airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America. Watch the clip above.

