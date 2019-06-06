Lucifer scores fifth and final season at Netflix

Lucifer type TV Show Network Netflix,

The end is near… for Lucifer, at least.

The fantasy police procedural, which aired for three seasons on Fox before being canceled and brought back to life at Netflix for season 4, has been renewed for a fifth and final season, the streamer announced Thursday.

Based on the DC Comics character, Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as the eponymous fallen angel, who abandons his throne in hell to work with the LAPD to take down criminals on Earth. Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, D.B. Woodside, and Rachael Harris also star in the show.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said in a statement. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!”

Netflix added, “We’re thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for.”

The show’s Twitter account also shared the news with a video of Ellis screaming gleefully. “Thanks to the lucifans, lucifer’s story will come to an end the way it should: the fifth and final season is coming to Netflix,” the tweet read.

Season 4 of Lucifer was released in May.

