BH90210 drops new promo: 'Let's do this for real'

Those Beverly Hills, 90210 actors are such dolls, right?

In this latest promo, they are — quite literally. To help tease the quasi-revival of 90210, original stars Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering voice dolls that look like them — until Ziering says, “We should do this for real. What do you say?”

We say hell yeah you should!

In the new series dubbed BH90210, the actors play “heightened” versions of themselves as they reunite to consider doing a 90210 revival. “It’s about the characters behind the characters,” Garth tells EW exclusively. “It’s inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it’s about them coming back together.”

“I mean, I don’t know if it’s art imitates life or life imitates art — but we have had a close friendship, she’s one of my best friends, for 30 years,” Spelling told EW last month about her and Garth. “And we have gotten to the point in our lives where we just want to work together. Our kids are friends, and we want our families together all the time, so we wanted to develop something together. And that’s when we started talking about, was it the right time to do something with 90210 finally?… We knew it was at that point where everyone had pretty much done a reboot — in fact, 90210 kind of had a reboot with The CW version. We wanted to do something different, and we wanted to do something that would cause noise and be groundbreaking just like our original show was back in the ‘90s. And that’s when together we came up with this version.”

BH90210 went into production last month. The six-episode series premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

