What to Watch on Wednesday: A creepy, pink-haired Miley Cyrus on Black Mirror

Black Mirror

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Netflix’s Black Mirror is back for its fifth season … but there are just three new episodes, which are sure to be as dark and mysterious as fans of the series have come to expect and love. Executive producer Annabel Jones tells EW the episodes, titled “Smithereens,” “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too” and “Striking Vipers,” are socially relevant, but they also have that “black-comedy sense of mischief and romp in them as well.” The episodes feature Avengers stars Anthony Mackie and Pom Klementieff, as well as Miley Cyrus (in a pink wig!), Topher Grace, and more.

The Handmaid’s Tale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Premiere

Elisabeth Moss is back for the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale. EW critic Kristen Baldwin gives a “B,” saying “the show seems to have run out of new things to say about June’s life” in Gilead. After season 2 ended with her deciding to stay there, Moss’ June is still battling her patriarchal oppressors … but she may have some new allies this season in the form of Aunt Lydia and Serena Waterford.

