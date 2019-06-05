Russell Crowe crashed on Naomi Watts' couch when he first visited Los Angeles

The Loudest Voice type TV Show Network Showtime Genre Drama

In the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice (premiering June 30), Russell Crowe plays the late Fox News chairman Roger Ailes while Naomi Watts portrays former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, whose 2016 sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes ultimately led to his downfall. Filming the show was a reunion for the two acclaimed actors who, back in the early ’90s, both appeared in an Australian miniseries called Brides of Christ.

“It was fabulous,” says Crowe about working with Watts on The Loudest Voice. “The last time I was on a show with Naomi, it was way back. We didn’t really do that much work together on the show, but we’ve known each other for a long time.”

Indeed, Crowe reveals that, when he initially visited Los Angeles in search of acting work, he would stay with Watts, whose own Hollywood career began with a small role in Joe Dante’s 1991 coming-of-age comedy Matinee.

“When I first was coming in and out of L.A., and getting to work on American jobs, occasionally, I’d sleep on Naomi’s couch,” says Crowe. “We have a long history together.”

And was Crowe a good houseguest?

“Well, she never said, ‘No,'” says the Oscar-winner. “So, I guess I was!”

The Loudest Voice will premiere Sunday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the show’s trailer, above.

