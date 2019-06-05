RuPaul's new talk show announces Paula Abdul, James Corden, more guests

RuPaul has wrangled a group of Good Judies to help him roll out his new, self-titled talk show.

Joining the drag superstar, actor, model, author, and Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race host for the first week of the series’ limited test run will be pop icon Paula Abdul, Late Late Show host James Corden, The Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, presidential candidate Cory Booker, country singer Jana Kramer, comedian Loni Love, and American Ninja Warrior‘s Matt Iseman.

Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews — longtime Drag Race panelists and friends of RuPaul — will also rotate appearances throughout RuPaul‘s three-week testing phase, which kicks off June 10 on select Fox stations around the country.

Image zoom Nicole Wilder/Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

RuPaul also debuted a new clip Wednesday morning, which sees RuPaul offering tips on how to improve one’s outlook on life as he stands on his set’s runway.

“The biggest lesson I learned was to love myself. You’ve got to learn to love yourself. We all have this negative voice — I call it my inner saboteur — and it screams all kinds of garbage at me, trying to make me feel bad about myself,” Ru says. “The solution, I’ve found, is to nurture a positive, loving voice to counterbalance that negative one. It’s a daily practice, child, I’m doing it every day. Because if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else? Let the church say ‘Amen!'”

RuPaul — the 58-year-old’s first talk show since VH1’s The RuPaul Show, also featuring Visage, ended in 1998 — premieres Monday, June 10 on Fox stations in New York (WNYW FOX 5 at 7 p.m. and WWOR My9 at 5 p.m.), Los Angeles (KTTV FOX 11 at 6 p.m. and KCOP My13 at 8 p.m.), San Francisco: (KTVU FOX 2 at 2 p.m. and KTVU Plus 13 at 3 p.m.), Houston (KRIV FOX 26 at 3 p.m.), Phoenix (KSAZ FOX 10 at 2 p.m.), Minneapolis (WFTC My9 Plus at 8 p.m.), and Charlotte (WJZY FOX 46 at 10 a.m.).

Watch the new RuPaul preview above, and read on for a full breakdown of the first week’s episodes, per a studio press release.

Image zoom Nicole Wilder/Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Monday, June 10 – Premiere

James Corden (“Late Late Show with James Corden”) talks about his family and talks fashion with RuPaul – and also struts down the runway!

Jonathan and Drew Scott (“The Property Brothers”) discuss the secrets of home design and RuPaul shares photos of his very own living room.

Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews also join in the discussion.

Tuesday, June 11

Dancer/choreographer/singer Paul Abdul talks with RuPaul about her career as a dancer and her latest performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon reveals details about his upcoming book and how he met the love of his life.

Reigning Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin are all together for the first time!

Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews also join in the discussion.

Wednesday, June 12

Senator Cory Booker discusses his current campaign for President and has a special surprise!

Jack Osbourne (“Portals to Hell”) talks about life as an Osbourne and how he has successfully dealt with his MS diagnosis.

Michelle Visage also joins in the discussion.

Thursday, June 13

Singer Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin discuss the struggles and the success in their marriage.

Tarek El Moussa (“Flip or Flop”) talks about learning how to thrive after his public break-up.

Michelle Visage also joins in the discussion.

Friday, June 14

Loni Love (“The Real”) discusses the new man in her life!

Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”) talks about what makes him happiest and how his mother became a beekeeper!

Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews also join in the discussion.

Related content: