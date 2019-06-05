Robert Langdon series gets production commitment at NBC

Image zoom Everett Collection

You haven’t seen the last of Robert Langdon on screen.

NBC has given a production commitment to Langdon, a show that will be based on Dan Brown’s 2009 thriller The Lost Symbol, the third book in the Robert Langdon series. The show is to follow the early adventures of the famed Harvard symbologist, who finds himself pulled into a series of deadly puzzles when his mentor is kidnapped and the CIA compels him to join a task force. (Naturally, he uncovers a chilling conspiracy.)

Daniel Cerone (The Blacklist, Dexter) will serve as writer and executive producer of the series. Brown is executive-producing alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Francie Calfo, Samie Falvey, and Anna Culp. Imagine Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, and Universal Television are set to produce.

Howard directed all three of the big-screen adaptations of Brown’s novels — The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno — which starred Tom Hanks as the ever-knowledgeable and perpetually puzzle-solving Langdon. The Lost Symbol was originally set to be turned into a film, but eventually the creative forces that be decided to go with Inferno instead.

The film series has grossed almost $1.5 billion worldwide.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news about Langdon.

