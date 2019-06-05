Jennifer Aniston shares sweet story of the Friends cast's pre-fame Las Vegas trip

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

When Jennifer Aniston sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss her upcoming projects like the Apple series The Morning Show, conversation between old friends quickly turned to conversation about Friends.

It all started on Wednesday’s episode of DeGeneres’ talk show, when she pulled up an old snapshot of the Friends cast that Courteney Cox posted on Instagram recently and asked Aniston to explain.

“Oh, aren’t we so cute? That was a trip to Las Vegas before the show aired,” Aniston recalled. “Jimmy Burrows, our director, decided, he said, ‘I want to take the cast to Vegas and I want to take them to dinner.’ And he took us to dinner at Spago at Caesar’s palace, and we were like, ‘We’re so fancy.’”

Once Burrows had gathered the group, he gave a serious speech in which he predicted that Friends would be a hit and that their lives would never be the same.

“‘This world can be pretty dark, and you guys gotta really stick together and take care of each other,’” Aniston recalled Burrows saying. “And we took that to heart for sure, obviously. And then he handed us each a couple hundred bucks and said, ‘Now go into the casino and go gamble because this is the last time you’ll be able to walk into a casino anonymously.’ And we had no clue what he was talking about… and sure enough, that was the last time we were able [do that].”

DeGeneres went on to ask Aniston to make a Friends revival happen, to which the actress enthusiastically responded, “I would do it.” Aniston added that “the girls” (Cox and Lisa Kudrow) and “the boys” (Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer) “would do it, I’m sure. Listen, anything could happen.”

And in case anyone can’t make it, DeGeneres volunteered to join the cast as a new next-door neighbor. Watch the video above for more.

