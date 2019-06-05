Nancy Grace is on the case once again with her new Oxygen series, Injustice with Nancy Grace.

In the new series, which will debut July 13 at 6 p.m. ET/PT, the former prosecutor turned legal analyst will uncover wrongful accusations, botched investigations, unclear motives, and untold stories and their path to justice.

“I have handled and covered literally thousands of cases. Of all those cases, the injustice of some just stick with me,” Grace narrates in the exclusive first trailer, above, for the new show. “Wrongful accusations, sentences that don’t fit the crime, victims’ cries for help ignored — many cases may have been resolved in courts, but not resolved in my mind.”

Along with first-hand interviews and archival footage, Injustice with Nancy Grace will uncover several different true crime stories, from the case of a man who disappeared two decades ago, to the murder of a 15-year-old girl whose diary holds important clues, to the case of high-profile defense attorney Daniel Horowitz who became a prime suspect when his wife Pamela Vitale was discovered murdered.

“I don’t just cover crimes, I solve them. To solve unsolved homicides, you need a fire inside you, propelling you to uncover the tiniest shards of evidence for answers,” Grace says in a press release. “As a voice for those that can no longer speak for themselves, a crime victim turned crime fighter, I want justice. At Oxygen, we investigate shocking injustices that may never have come to light. Until now.”

Grace, who is also serving as executive producer for Injustice, previously hosted HLN’s nightly news show Nancy Grace from 2005 to 2016 and Court TV’s Closing Arguments from 1996 to 2007.

