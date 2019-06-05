Image zoom Fathom Events/CBS Home Entertainment

Lucy, you’re ho-ome!

One of the most beloved TV series of all time, I Love Lucy, is coming to movie theaters for a one-night-only event in honor of Lucille Ball‘s birthday (she would’ve been 108 this August!). EW can reveal that Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment are paying tribute to the legendary comedian with I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration on Aug. 6, Ball’s birthday.

Fans can visit participating movie theaters for the chance to view five colorized episodes of the sitcom I Love Lucy, as well as an accompanying featurette, Redhead Tales, Colorizing I Love Lucy, about the colorization process and how much it’s changed over the years. The process was conducted using the real costumes, props, sets, and other vintage material for reference wherever possible.

“Almost everyone has seen and been captivated by I Love Lucy – but even the biggest Lucy fan has rarely had an experience like this: Seeing Lucy on the big screen and laughing alongside fellow fans in a movie theater,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt in a statement.

The five episodes they will feature are: 1954’s “The Million Dollar Idea,” where Lucy (Ball) and Ethel (Vivian Vance) go into business together making salad dressing; 1952’s “Lucy Does a TV Commercial,” the infamous ‘Vitameatavegemin’ episode, ranked the No. 2 television episode of all time by TV Guide; 1952’s “Pioneer Women,” where Lucy, Ethel, Fred (Wiliam Frawley), and Ricky (Desi Arnaz) make a bet to see whether the women or the men can go longer without using anything invented before 1900; 1952’s iconic “Job Switching” where Lucy and Ethel go to work in a candy factory; and 1955’s “L.A. At Last!,” the first of the show’s memorable Hollywood episodes where Lucy has a disastrous encounter with William Holden.

“We are excited to be exhibiting this timeless franchise in a new manner and hope to bring a new generation of fans to one of the greatest comedies in television history,” said Ken Ross, EVP and general manager of CBS Home Entertainment, in a statement.

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment are also bringing I Love Lucy: Colorized Collection to DVD Aug. 13, which include 16 full-length colorized episodes of I Love Lucy, including those screened during the special celebration event.

Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday, June 7 on the Fathom Events website or at participating theater box offices. The screening will occur at participating theaters nationwide for one night only, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. local time.

