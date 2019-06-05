'Baby Shark' TV series based on viral video coming to Nickelodeon

Run away, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo, because a “Baby Shark” TV series based on the viral video is swimming towards Nickelodeon.

Released in 2016, the song-and-dance kids routine from Pinkfong became an instant internet hit. The original video has since garnered 2.9 billion views on YouTube and one sultry slow-jam from James Corden. It’s also a Billboard Hot 100 hit.

There aren’t too many details — premiere date and episode count included — on what this next evolution of Baby Shark will look like, but SmartStudy, the company behind Pinkfong, will be involved.

“’Baby Shark’ has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” Ramsey Naito, executive vice president of Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”

Explore… the “Baby Shark” cinematic universe?

Image zoom Nickelodeon

“‘Baby Shark’ is a multi-platform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world,” said Pam Kaufman, president of Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products, added. “Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more ‘Baby Shark’ product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans.”

News of the series comes after Nickelodeon renewed four series — PAW Patrol, Bubble Guppies, Abby Hatcher, and Butterbean’s Café — and gave the green light to a SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off called Kamp Koral.

