What to Watch on Tuesday: Abby Lee Miller is back to terrorize twinkle-toed youths on Dance Moms

Dance Moms

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime

(Two-hour season premiere)

After serving a one-year prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud and battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in her spine, which left her unable to walk, Abby Lee Miller is back for a new season of Dance Moms. All the action starts at 8 p.m. with a one-hour special, Dance Mom: The Return of Abby, which provides an inside look at her health struggle — including chemotherapy and learning to regain use of her legs — while trying to rebuild her Dance Company.

That’s followed at 9 p.m. with a two-episode season premiere, focusing on what we’ve come to know (and hate to love?) about her popular show: a crop of new kids fighting to win a spot on Abby’s Elite Team, and their moms who fight with each other … and Abby.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Dog-gate may be over (for now), but there’s more drama brewing with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills … and this is actually serious business. Last year’s California wildfires ravaged Malibu and other areas around there, and Camille and Denise’s homes are right in the middle of it all. But before that, Denise has a night out with former Housewife Brandi Glanville, who unloads on the newbie about the other ladies. Meanwhile, Kyle and some of the women are headed to France for a luxurious girls’ trip.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Chasing Happiness (Jonas Brothers documentary; see the trailer above) — Amazon Prime Video

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — Netflix

8 p.m.

The Bold Type — Freeform

MasterChef Junior: The Finale (parts 1 and 2) — Fox

