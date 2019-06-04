Troian Bellisario spoiled the end of Pretty Little Liars but no one believed her

Pretty Little Liars type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Drama

In its seventh and final season, Pretty Little Liars had one big mystery left to solve: Who is A.D.? And for the actors, it meant they had one more secret to keep. That is, if they decided to keep it.

When it aired, the PLL series finale revealed that A.D. was Alex Drake, the long-lost twin of Spencer Hastings, whom Troian Bellisario had played for seven seasons. And in the months leading up to that reveal, Bellisario was asked repeatedly about the identity of A.D. That’s when she decided that the best way to keep the secret was not to keep it at all. “I never had to lie to protect the biggest secret on the show,” Bellisario says. “I told the truth and hid in plain sight. Every time I was asked, ‘Who’s A?’ I would say, ‘It’s me,’ and everyone would laugh and think I was joking because Spencer Hastings would never be A. But I was dead serious. I just wasn’t talking about Spencer. I was talking about her twin.”

In the end, Bellisario’s tactic worked and the Alex Drake reveal played out as planned.

