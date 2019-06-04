Syfy cancels Happy! and Deadly Class

Image zoom Syfy; Allen Fraser/Syfy

Syfy has canceled Happy! after two seasons and Deadly Class after one, EW can confirm.

The shows, which are both based on comic books, will be shopped by their respective studios, Universal Content Productions and Sony Pictures TV, according to to The Hollywood Reporter.

Happy! stars Christopher Meloni as a cop-turned-hitman named Nick Sax, who awakens after a heart attack with a new pal named Happy, a blue animated horse voiced by Patton Oswalt. The show is based on the comic of the same name by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, and executive-produced by Crank co-director Brian Taylor, among others.

Deadly Class is an adaptation of Rick Remender and Wes Craig’s comic about an elite private high school for budding assassins from the world’s major crime families. The show is executive-produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and stars Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, and Benedict Wong.

