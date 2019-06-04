Punky Brewster sequel series with original star Soleil Moon Frye in the works

Image zoom Gary Null/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Punky Brewster is the latest ’80s sitcom to potentially make a comeback on the small screen.

On Tuesday, NBCUniversal’s Universal Content Productions announced the development of a follow-up revival series for the Soleil Moon Frye-led show with Soleil Moon Frye, EW can confirm.

At 7 years old, Frye won the title role of Punky Brewster, which premiered on NBC in 1984 and ran for four seasons. The sitcom, following Punky and her foster dad (played by the late George Gaynes), launched Frye into stardom. Now 42, the actress will portray an adult Punky as a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Steve and Jim Armogida of School of Rock and Grounded For Life will write and executive produce the potential Punky Brewster series, while Frye serves as executive producer with original series creator David Duclon and Emmy winner Jimmy Fox.

The original Punky Brewster went on to earn three Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Children’s Program. Frye also voiced the character in an animated series, It’s Punky Brewster, which ran two seasons and earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program.

In 2009, Frye donned the Punky Brewster attire as an adult as a thank you to fans.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Related content: