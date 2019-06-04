Stranger Things Season 3
11 featured stories since

New Stranger Things 3 poster offers clues to top-secret plot

By Tim Stack
June 04, 2019 at 11:43 AM EDT
Netflix

Stranger Things

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

We’re a month away from the highly anticipated July 4th launch of Stranger Things 3 and Netflix is starting to parse out more details of the secretive 8-episode season, including a brand new ’80s-style poster.

All the core cast are there, including a prominently displayed, scrunchie-wearing Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), along with a shout out to season 3’s most important new location, the Starcourt Mall. That suburban hang out is a major presence in ST3 and is where Steve (Joe Keery) and new character Robin (Maya Hawke) are employed at the ice cream shop, Scoops Ahoy.

It’s all downhill from there as things get progressively darker with the introduction of a very unpleasant creature, a sinister looking fella with a machine gun, and Billy (Dacre Montgomery) standing outside a super creepy factory.

Also, dead rats = never a good sign.

Related content:

Skip
Stranger Things Season 3
11 featured stories since
David Harbour reveals who he'd like to work with in Stranger Things 3
1/11/2018
Netflix defends Stranger Things creators accused of verbal abuse: 'No wrongdoing'
3/10/2018
Stranger Things stars reportedly land big pay raises
3/19/2018
Stranger Things executive producer: Season 3 is 'legitimately creepy'
3/26/2018
Stranger Things season 3 appoints Cary Elwes as mayor
4/17/2018
Stranger Things announces start of season 3 production with behind-the-scenes video
4/27/2018
Stranger Things season 3 influenced by Chevy Chase comedy Fletch
8/18/2018
Finn Wolfhard reveals new haircut as fans question if Stranger Things cast filmed final season
11/14/2018
Stranger Things 3 trailer debuts new location and creature: See the season's first photos
3/20/2019
New Coke is making a comeback thanks to Stranger Things
5/20/2019
New Stranger Things 3 poster offers clues to top-secret plot
6/3/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST