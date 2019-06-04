New Stranger Things 3 poster offers clues to top-secret plot

Image zoom Netflix

We’re a month away from the highly anticipated July 4th launch of Stranger Things 3 and Netflix is starting to parse out more details of the secretive 8-episode season, including a brand new ’80s-style poster.

All the core cast are there, including a prominently displayed, scrunchie-wearing Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), along with a shout out to season 3’s most important new location, the Starcourt Mall. That suburban hang out is a major presence in ST3 and is where Steve (Joe Keery) and new character Robin (Maya Hawke) are employed at the ice cream shop, Scoops Ahoy.

It’s all downhill from there as things get progressively darker with the introduction of a very unpleasant creature, a sinister looking fella with a machine gun, and Billy (Dacre Montgomery) standing outside a super creepy factory.

Also, dead rats = never a good sign.

