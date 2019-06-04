Mr. Mercedes type TV Show Genre Crime,

Horror

Even after two seasons filled with murder and mayhem, Bill Hodges isn’t done yet. This fall, Mr. Mercedes is returning for season 3 on the AT&T Audience Network, and EW has an exclusive first look at both photos and behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming season.

The first two seasons of Mr. Mercedes found Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) coming out of detective retirement to finish the biggest unsolved case of his career, involving the titular serial killer. Working together with his young accomplices Holly (Justine Lupe) and Jerome (Jharrel Jerome), Hodges unmasked Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway) as the mysterious Mercedes murderer. Season 1 ended with Holly heroically beating Brady into a coma, so the killer spent most of season 2 in a vegetative state. But it wasn’t the normal variety of coma — thanks to an experimental medical procedure, Brady began to exhibit telepathic powers that gave him control over people around him even as he lay in a hospital bed. Eventually he fully woke up, and tried to convince the world he was fully redeemed. But his old friend Lou Linklatter (Breeda Wool) wasn’t buying it, and season 2 ended with her shooting Brady to death in the midst of his murder trial.

Mr. Mercedes has always been an adaptation of Stephen King’s trilogy of Bill Hodges novels. Season 1 covered the book Mr. Mercedes, but season 2 jumped ahead to the third book in the trilogy, End of Watch. Season 3 will adapt characters and storylines from the other installment, Finders Keepers. As a result, there are a few new characters set to shake up Hodges’ world.

Natalie Paul will play Assistant District Attorney Sarah Pace, who is now prosecuting Lou for murdering Brady. Brett Gelman (Fleabag) plays Roland Finklestein, Lou’s passionate defense attorney who thinks they can win her case. Gabriel Ebert plays Morris Bellamy, an intelligent but violent literature fan. One of his favorite authors is Jonathan Rothstein (Bruce Dern), while Alma Lane (Kate Mulgrew) is a compelling force in his life. And though Brady is gone, the impact of his crimes is still felt by people like the Saubers family, whose patriarch was injured in the original Mercedes attack. When Rothstein is found murdered, it falls to Hodges, Holly, Jerome, and local police to track down the killer. But the crime involves more than just death; unpublished Rothstein novels were also stolen, and could be worth millions.

Check out exclusive First Look photos below featuring both new and returning characters, and watch a behind-the-scenes video above. Mr. Mercedes season 3 premieres on the AT&T Audience Network on Sept. 10.

Image zoom Kent Smith/AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Image zoom Kent Smith/AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Image zoom Kent Smith/AT+T AUDIENCE Network

Image zoom Kent Smith/AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Image zoom Kent Smith/AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Image zoom Kent Smith/AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Image zoom Kent Smith/AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Image zoom Fred Norris/AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Image zoom Kent Smith/AT+T AUDIENCE Network

Related content: