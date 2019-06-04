Jurassic World reopens its gates for animated Camp Cretaceous Netflix series in 2020

Jurassic World type Movie Genre Action Adventure,

Sci-fi

Hold on to your butts! Jurassic World is reopening its gates for a new animated Netflix series that’ll follow a group of adventuring teens left behind on Isla Nublar after the dinosaurs go wild.

Set in the aftermath of 2015’s Jurassic World movie starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, DreamWorks Animation’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers stranded behind at an adventure camp on the other side of the island. Their experience takes a turn for the dangerous when they’re left behind with the escaped dinosaurs and have to come together to survive the wild prehistoric creatures.

The series comes from the creative minds of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras are the showrunners of the new series and also executive producers.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is expected to debut on Netflix in 2020. No word yet on the voice cast, but here’s hoping Jeff Goldblum will once again reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm.



Take a peek at the teaser trailer above… if you dare.

