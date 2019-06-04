Image zoom ITV/EPIX

With the Downton Abbey film getting ready to hit theaters on Sept. 20, creator Julian Fellowes is moving on to a new project. Filming has begun on Belgravia, a six-part period drama based on Fellowes’ novel of the same name set to air via the Epix network in the United States.

Set in 19th-century London, the limited series focuses on the secrets and scandals of the city’s upper echelon of society. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond (Diana Kent) on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it “sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest neighborhood.”

Philip Glenister and Tamsin Greig play James Trenchard and Anne Trenchard, respectively. When the story picks up approximately 25 years after the ball, Richard Goulding plays their son, Oliver and his wife Susan is played by Alice Eve.

Rounding out the series cast are Tom Wilkinson and Harriet Walter in the roles of Earl and Lady Brockenhurst, Jeremy Newmark Jones in the role of Lord Bellasis, Emily Reid plays Sophia Trenchard, James Fleet will portray Rev. Stephen Bellasis, and Diana Hardcastle will play Grace Bellasis.

Shooting will go beyond London with production targeting Victorian locations including Edinburgh, Bath, and Northumberland. No release date has been announced by the network as of yet.

